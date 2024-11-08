Talal distributes certificates to ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ beneficiaries

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Senator Talal Chaudhry distributed certificates among beneficiaries of tehsil Jaranwala who qualified for loans under the ‘Apni Chat Apna Ghar’ programme at the office of Deputy Commissioner here on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir and others were also present on the occasion.

Talking on the occasion, Senator Talal Chaudhry said that Rs 700 billion ‘Apni Chat Apna Ghar’ programme was a gift by the CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif for the homeless people of the Punjab province.

He said that interest-free loans were being given for 5-marla houses in urban areas and up to 10-marla homes in rural areas. The maximum installment of the loan will not exceed Rs14,000 per month.

The Deputy Commissioner said that so far 316 applicants have been declared successful for the scheme whose loan amount is being transferred.