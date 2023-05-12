UrduPoint.com

Talal For Bannig PTI, Blame Party For Harming Country's Reputation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Talal for bannig PTI, blame party for harming country's reputation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Talal Chaudhry on Thursday demanded the banning of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party was not a political organization but a group of bullies causing damage to the country's reputation both nationally and internationally.

During his media interaction, he stressed the need for taking strict measures against individuals who manage to reach sensitive installations in order to avoid any further harm.

Talal said, "Imran considers himself above the law. He showed Pakistan, a day that even enemies could not as for Imran Khan, there was one law for himself and another for others. Imran Khan was imposed under a conspiracy against Pakistan. Why was Imran Khan not punished for attacking Parliament?" Talal accused some institutions of creating a special environment that led to negative consequences for the nation.

He claimed that Imran Khan was removed from office through constitutional means, which he did not accept.

In addition, social media was used to mock the sacrifices of martyrs, which caused outrage among many Pakistanis.

He said the law will be enforced to hold accountable those who violate it. While peaceful protest is a fundamental right, damaging memorials of martyrs is not a legitimate form of protest. Police officers were targeted with petrol bombs, firing, and stone pelting. In response to a search request, Imran Khan became visibly upset.

Talal alleged that the Toshakhana case was intentionally delayed for nine months. He added that Imran Khan established Al-Qadir Trust with embezzled funds and the corruption was disguised under the guise of the trust.

He said Imran Khan misled the public in the name of the state of Madinah for his own gain.

Talal said an attempt was made to ignite violence in Islamabad and other parts of the country. Imran Khan and his associates will be held accountable under the law. Those responsible for inciting violence will face consequences according to the law.

Related Topics

Pakistan Firing Imran Khan Corruption Islamabad Petrol Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Police Martyrs Shaheed Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Social Media Talal Chaudhry Muslim Media From

Recent Stories

Transition From Title 42 Will Be 'Swift And Immedi ..

Transition From Title 42 Will Be 'Swift And Immediate' - Mayorkas

8 minutes ago
 Australian study links poor sleep to brain health

Australian study links poor sleep to brain health

8 minutes ago
 Brussels bangs with street protest against forthco ..

Brussels bangs with street protest against forthcoming G-20 summit in IIOJK

8 minutes ago
 US Might Sanction Georgian Companies, Airports If ..

US Might Sanction Georgian Companies, Airports If Flights to Russia Resume - Sta ..

8 minutes ago
 AJK PM for citizens' due role in rapid development ..

AJK PM for citizens' due role in rapid development of State

26 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi writes to PM urging to ensu ..

President Dr Arif Alvi writes to PM urging to ensure Imran Khan's constitutional ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.