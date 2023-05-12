(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Talal Chaudhry on Thursday demanded the banning of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party was not a political organization but a group of bullies causing damage to the country's reputation both nationally and internationally.

During his media interaction, he stressed the need for taking strict measures against individuals who manage to reach sensitive installations in order to avoid any further harm.

Talal said, "Imran considers himself above the law. He showed Pakistan, a day that even enemies could not as for Imran Khan, there was one law for himself and another for others. Imran Khan was imposed under a conspiracy against Pakistan. Why was Imran Khan not punished for attacking Parliament?" Talal accused some institutions of creating a special environment that led to negative consequences for the nation.

He claimed that Imran Khan was removed from office through constitutional means, which he did not accept.

In addition, social media was used to mock the sacrifices of martyrs, which caused outrage among many Pakistanis.

He said the law will be enforced to hold accountable those who violate it. While peaceful protest is a fundamental right, damaging memorials of martyrs is not a legitimate form of protest. Police officers were targeted with petrol bombs, firing, and stone pelting. In response to a search request, Imran Khan became visibly upset.

Talal alleged that the Toshakhana case was intentionally delayed for nine months. He added that Imran Khan established Al-Qadir Trust with embezzled funds and the corruption was disguised under the guise of the trust.

He said Imran Khan misled the public in the name of the state of Madinah for his own gain.

Talal said an attempt was made to ignite violence in Islamabad and other parts of the country. Imran Khan and his associates will be held accountable under the law. Those responsible for inciting violence will face consequences according to the law.