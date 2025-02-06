Open Menu

Talal Invites Opposition To Discuss Public Interest Issues

February 06, 2025

Pakistan Muslim League-N, Senator Talal Chaudhry on Thursday invited the Opposition particularly Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to sit with the government to discuss public interest issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-N, Senator Talal Chaudhry on Thursday invited the Opposition particularly Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to sit with the government to discuss public interest issues.

PTI should come forward and hold talks with the government for further reducing rates on food commodities, he said while talking to a private television channel. PTI should work for public interest and avoid demanding NRO through dialogue, he said.

Replying to a question about plan of PTI on February 8, he said protest is the right of any political party but creating law and order situation like May 9, would not be allowed at any cost.

Commenting on climate change, he said, climate change is a global issue but it left bad impact on national economy of Pakistan. It is the responsibility of the international community and world developed nations to focus on addressing alarming issue of climate change, he added.

To a question about promises made with flood affected Sindh province, he said foreign countries could not fulfill the promises made with the flood-hit people of Sindh.

