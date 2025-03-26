Talal lauds "Facilitation on Wheels" Service

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhary inspected the "Facilitation on Wheels" service by Islamabad Traffic Police for citizens and praised the initiative

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhary inspected the "Facilitation on Wheels" service by Islamabad Traffic Police for citizens and praised the initiative.

He stated that this facility has been launched under the vision of Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi, aiming to provide services such as the issuance, renewal, and learner permits for driving licenses at citizens' doorsteps.

Talal Chaudhary further said that this service is facilitating citizens in various educational institutions, colleges, universities, and commercial centers across Islamabad.

He commended Islamabad Traffic Police for providing modern facilities and stated that this initiative would play a vital role in delivering convenience to the public and promoting modern governance principles.

The minister highlighted that efforts were underway to introduce more such public services in different institutions to ensure maximum convenience for citizens.

On this occasion, he also appreciated the "Mechanic on Wheels" service, which provides immediate assistance to vehicles on major highways. He advised citizens to take full advantage of these modern facilities and contact *Helpline 1915* for any guidance or assistance.