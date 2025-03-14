- Home
- Pakistan
- Talal lauds security forces for foiling Jaffar express terror attack, calls for national unity again ..
Talal Lauds Security Forces For Foiling Jaffar Express Terror Attack, Calls For National Unity Against Terrorism
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Minister of State for Interior and Narcotics Control, Talal Chaudhry, on Friday commended the security forces for their successful operation against terrorists involved in the recent attack on the Jaffar Express, which saved the lives of innocent civilians, including women and children.
Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he said, “The way our security forces conducted the operation during the terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express to rescue innocent passengers deserves recognition. These brave individuals risked their lives to protect our people.”
Talal Chaudhry described tragic Jaffar Express attack as a cowardly act of terrorism. “From one side, there was an assault by militants hiding in the mountains; on the other, regrettably, social media was used to malign Pakistan’s security forces. These forces were protecting innocent civilians, including women, children, and government employees,” he said.
He warned that those facilitating terrorists through social media would be treated no differently than terrorists themselves. “Whether it’s BLA, TTP, or others, their handlers and trainers are operating from neighboring countries.” he said.
Talal Chaudhry attributed the resurgence of terrorism to policy failures post-2018.
He urged all political stakeholders to engage in serious dialogue on Pakistan’s future, particularly on issues of national security. “This is a matter of national security. Let’s sit down and talk—whether about the National Action Plan or any other strategy. But speeches alone won’t solve anything,” he said.
He praised the unity shown by the entire national leadership—including both the government and opposition in Balochistan—in addressing the menace of terrorism.
Dismissing negative perceptions about the province, he asserted, “There is no insurgency in Balochistan. What we are dealing with is terrorism—pure and simple. Whether it is the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), their patterns are identical.
”
Responding to concerns over the resurgence of terrorism, Talal Chaudhry stressed the urgent need for full implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP). “It’s been 20 years, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has received over Rs 600 billion through the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award. Yet, their Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) still operates from rented buildings and lacks proper resources,” he lamented.
He criticized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for failing to build institutional capacity. “Our intelligence agencies provide timely information, but implementation at the provincial level is missing. In Punjab, intelligence leads are acted upon, and results are visible. But in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, either there’s no capacity or no will to act,” he said.
Calling for accountability, he challenged political leaders to present their 13-year performance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
“They promised to turn KP into Europe. Yet, there’s no medicine in hospitals, law and order remains a concern, and even their own people admit that corruption has reached historic levels,” he added.
Talal Chaudhry expressed his readiness to present a comprehensive report on the Interior Ministry’s one-year performance before Parliament and for public scrutiny. “I am ready to present myself and the Interior Ministry’s one-year performance for accountability. Whether you need a day or a week, I am available 24/7 to answer questions. Where there are deficiencies, we will improve; where good work has been done, it deserves appreciation,” he pledged.
Appreciating the performance of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, he highlighted the successful hosting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference and international tournaments in a peaceful environment.
“Projects like bridges and underpasses, which used to take years, are now being completed in two months. Stadiums of international standards have been built and are a gift for Pakistan,” he said.
Recent Stories
International Charity Organisation supports 60,000 orphans during Ramadan
DAE signs definitive agreements to acquire 17 aircraft for $1.0 bln
Museum of the Future House at South by Southwest in Texas attracts 25,000 visito ..
UAE Blood Donation Society hosts diplomatic gathering to celebrate Year of Commu ..
Galadari Brothers, heirs of Abdullatif Ibrahim Galadari contribute AED10 million ..
Abu Dhabi to introduce standards for offerings beyond nurseries, schools
Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquarters in Abu Dhabi
Release of F1 Trailer showcasing Abu Dhabi's iconic locations
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Ibrahim Nassir as Unde ..
Portuguese President calls early election for May 18
Sharjah announces winners of Gulf Women’s Creativity Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Talal lauds security forces for foiling Jaffar express terror attack, calls for national unity again ..6 minutes ago
-
PM meets footballer from Hangu, offers financial support, employment6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders traffic signals installation, reviews projects in Burewala6 minutes ago
-
Rain turns weather pleasant16 minutes ago
-
JUI leader among 3 injured in mosque's blast at Azam Warsak: DPO26 minutes ago
-
400-vehicle food convoy reaches Parachinar26 minutes ago
-
PFA seals two food outlets26 minutes ago
-
City’s iftar parties packed with devotees as dates offer warm welcomes36 minutes ago
-
Islamophobia can be combated by practicing true teachings of Islam: Ahsan Iqbal46 minutes ago
-
Lawmakers urge political unity to tackle national crises46 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation at Sahiwal coal-fired power plant: a step toward environmental sustainability1 hour ago
-
Police arrest 2 suspects, recover hashish in Kassowal1 hour ago