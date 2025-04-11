Open Menu

Talal Lauds Security Forces, Intelligence For Eliminating High-value Target

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Talal lauds security forces, intelligence for eliminating high-value target

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry Friday praised the intelligence and armed forces for their successful operation, highlighting the government's commitment to combating terrorism, following the elimination of high-value target Kharji Hafeezullah.

The intelligence department's ability to gather and analyze critical information played a pivotal role in the success of this operation," Chaudhry said while talking to a private news channel.

"Their expertise in surveillance, intelligence gathering and analysis enabled our armed forces to plan and execute a precise and effective strike," he further added.

He said, 'This war is Pakistan's war, and every day is a step closer to success."

He said the Pakistani government and security forces are jointly standing against terrorism and will soon eliminate this menace, showcasing their united front and determination to ensure national security and stability.

He highlighted that the security forces are engaged in a massive effort, conducting around 150 to 180 operations daily, showcasing their relentless pursuit of combating terrorism and ensuring national security.

Responding to a query, the minister replied that Pakistan's government and security forces are committed to combating terrorism, despite facing challenges from neighbouring countries that allegedly fund and support extremist groups.

Minister Talal Chaudhry emphasized the nation's collective resolve against terrorism, stating that every day brings them closer to success.

Recent Stories

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL ..

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match

3 hours ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

4 hours ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

6 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

6 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

6 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

6 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

7 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

7 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

7 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

7 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan