UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Talal Leaves Hospital Before Police Reach To Record His Statement

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 07:20 PM

Talal leaves hospital before police reach to record his statement

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :The Punjab police on Sunday visited National Hospital here to record the statement of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry, but found his room empty, where he was being treated.

According to police sources, the hospital staff said that Talal had already been discharged from the hospital.

ASP Abdul Khaliq said that police were trying to contact the PML-N leader to record his statement, as soon as possible.

Talal Chaudhry was reportedly injured in an incident that occurred near the residence of MNA Aysha Rajab in Faisalabad on Saturday night.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Faisalabad Police Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sunday Talal Chaudhry Muslim From

Recent Stories

Virgin Hyperloop to conduct Hyperloop feasibility ..

20 minutes ago

RTA resumes 3 bus routes between Dubai and Sharjah

35 minutes ago

Dragon Mart launches e-commerce platform

35 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo continues Beirut relief efforts, ..

50 minutes ago

Department of Community Development launches unive ..

50 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s return to Fight Island breaks UFC ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.