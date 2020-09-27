Talal leaves hospital before police reach to record his statement

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :The Punjab police on Sunday visited National Hospital here to record the statement of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry, but found his room empty, where he was being treated.

According to police sources, the hospital staff said that Talal had already been discharged from the hospital.

ASP Abdul Khaliq said that police were trying to contact the PML-N leader to record his statement, as soon as possible.

Talal Chaudhry was reportedly injured in an incident that occurred near the residence of MNA Aysha Rajab in Faisalabad on Saturday night.