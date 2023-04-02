UrduPoint.com

Talal Slams Imran Khan As Watch Thief, Foreign Agent

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Talal slams Imran Khan as watch thief, foreign agent

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Central leader of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Talal Chaudhry on Sunday made scathing remarks against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, calling him a watch thief and foreign agent who will be disqualified.

Chaudhry's statement took aim at Khan's alleged failure to disclose his daughter's adoption status in his nomination papers, which he characterized as a grave insult to humanity.

Chaudhry further stated that Khan was making decisions as a "lying foreign agent" on behalf of a "terrorist and criminal" political party.

He called for the cancellation of party (PTI) registrations specifically for "terrorist foreign-funded parties."In addition, he questioned the legality of those who committed violent acts, such as throwing petrol bombs at police, assaulting the court, threatening the judge, and breaking the court's gate, demanding to know under which legal article such actions should be categorized.

