ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Senator Talal Chaudhry has strongly condemned the allegation by Bushra BiBi against Saudi Arabia.

Addressing the media person here on Saturday, Senator Talal Chaudhry said that Bushra Bibi made false allegations against Pakistan's friends which was an old tactic of PTI.

He said Bushra Bibi has conspired to make Pakistanis unemployed abroad.

"Earlier, Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia had become unemployed and imprisoned due to failed policies of PTI.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appealed to the Saudi leadership and obtained forgiveness in the past", the minister expressed adding that sometimes they blame America and sometimes Saudi Arabia, these people have dominated Pakistan for four years.

Those who received gifts, watches, and jewellery from Saudi Arabia have once again proven that they are benefactors and forgetful of kindness, he added.

He said that in the past PTI had made a narrative of cypher, now some females wanted to hold the party leadership and thus blaming the friends of Pakistan.

Senator Talal said that the government and law enforcement agencies are ready to take action against the protesters.