Open Menu

Talal Strongly Condemns False Allegation Of Bushra Bibi Against Pakistan's Friends

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Talal strongly condemns false allegation of Bushra Bibi against Pakistan's friends

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Senator Talal Chaudhry has strongly condemned the allegation by Bushra BiBi against Saudi Arabia.

Addressing the media person here on Saturday, Senator Talal Chaudhry said that Bushra Bibi made false allegations against Pakistan's friends which was an old tactic of PTI.

He said Bushra Bibi has conspired to make Pakistanis unemployed abroad.

"Earlier, Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia had become unemployed and imprisoned due to failed policies of PTI.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appealed to the Saudi leadership and obtained forgiveness in the past", the minister expressed adding that sometimes they blame America and sometimes Saudi Arabia, these people have dominated Pakistan for four years.

Those who received gifts, watches, and jewellery from Saudi Arabia have once again proven that they are benefactors and forgetful of kindness, he added.

He said that in the past PTI had made a narrative of cypher, now some females wanted to hold the party leadership and thus blaming the friends of Pakistan.

Senator Talal said that the government and law enforcement agencies are ready to take action against the protesters.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Saudi Saudi Arabia Talal Chaudhry Muslim Media From Government Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

1 hour ago
 PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all c ..

PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2024

4 hours ago
 'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blit ..

'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blitzkrieg

13 hours ago
 Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 w ..

Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 will help develop UAE players: ..

13 hours ago
Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland agains ..

Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland against Australia

13 hours ago
 Metro Bus Service to remain suspended for 4 days f ..

Metro Bus Service to remain suspended for 4 days for construction work

13 hours ago
 London police blow up 'hoax device' outside US emb ..

London police blow up 'hoax device' outside US embassy

13 hours ago
 PTI’s solo agenda is to create unrest. Prime Min ..

PTI’s solo agenda is to create unrest. Prime Minister's Advisor on Political A ..

13 hours ago
 Consultation held to strengthen implementation of ..

Consultation held to strengthen implementation of Anti-Rape Act

13 hours ago
 Dollar gains amid escalating geopolitical tensions

Dollar gains amid escalating geopolitical tensions

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan