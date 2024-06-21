Talal urges coalition partners, opposition to work together for extending maximum relief to poor people

Senator of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Talal Chaudhry on Friday urged the coalition partners and Opposition members to come forward with better suggestions for providing maximum relief to poor people

Reducing inflation and creating better life opportunities for common man should be the main goal of the political parties, he said while talking to a private television channel.

“We had spent sixteen months in a congenial atmosphere with coalition partners including Pakistan Peoples Party and ran the government during that period for restoring economy and reducing inflation, he said.

He said that Pakistan Peoples Party and other coalition partners should bring positive proposals so that reservation of Opposition could be addressed in a proper manner.

To a question about passing the budget from the House in the coming days, Talal said the government with the help of coalition parties would pass the budget without any difficulty.

Replying to another question, he said despite challenges, the government had presented the best budget in the assembly.

