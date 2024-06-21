Open Menu

Talal Urges Coalition Partners, Opposition To Work Together For Extending Maximum Relief To Poor People

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Talal urges coalition partners, opposition to work together for extending maximum relief to poor people

Senator of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Talal Chaudhry on Friday urged the coalition partners and Opposition members to come forward with better suggestions for providing maximum relief to poor people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Senator of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Talal Chaudhry on Friday urged the coalition partners and Opposition members to come forward with better suggestions for providing maximum relief to poor people.

Reducing inflation and creating better life opportunities for common man should be the main goal of the political parties, he said while talking to a private television channel.

“We had spent sixteen months in a congenial atmosphere with coalition partners including Pakistan Peoples Party and ran the government during that period for restoring economy and reducing inflation, he said.

He said that Pakistan Peoples Party and other coalition partners should bring positive proposals so that reservation of Opposition could be addressed in a proper manner.

To a question about passing the budget from the House in the coming days, Talal said the government with the help of coalition parties would pass the budget without any difficulty.

Replying to another question, he said despite challenges, the government had presented the best budget in the assembly.

APP/drs

C:drs/P:drs

C:21:10/P:21:17

6/21/2024 9:17:31 PM

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Poor Budget Man Pakistan Peoples Party Talal Chaudhry Muslim TV From Government Best Opposition

Recent Stories

ANP appreciates representation of political partie ..

ANP appreciates representation of political parties in CPEC consultative meeting ..

48 seconds ago
 Education, Health to be prioritised in Budget: Bug ..

Education, Health to be prioritised in Budget: Bugti

50 seconds ago
 ADB, EAD sign agreement worth $250 mln policy-base ..

ADB, EAD sign agreement worth $250 mln policy-based loan

44 seconds ago
 Nine months after Gaza war, population entirely d ..

Nine months after Gaza war, population entirely dispossessed of livelihood mean ..

10 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor Muhammed Kamran Tessori arranges ge ..

Sindh Governor Muhammed Kamran Tessori arranges get together for diplomats

10 minutes ago
 CM Maryam, Iranian ambassador discuss cooperation ..

CM Maryam, Iranian ambassador discuss cooperation in trade, agriculture, livesto ..

10 minutes ago
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to field first ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to field first against South Africa

2 hours ago
 LFK strongly condemn treatment of Kashmiri politic ..

LFK strongly condemn treatment of Kashmiri political prisoners in Indian jails

2 hours ago
 CM takes notice of murder of mother, three sisters

CM takes notice of murder of mother, three sisters

2 hours ago
 Economic growth directly linked with fast sustaina ..

Economic growth directly linked with fast sustainable upsurge in exports: PM

2 hours ago
 Minister for providing egg-laying hens to farmers ..

Minister for providing egg-laying hens to farmers at subsidised rates

2 hours ago
 French left vows new taxes as snap election draws ..

French left vows new taxes as snap election draws near

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan