Open Menu

Talal Urges Coalition Partners To Work Together For Extending Maximum Relief To Poors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2024 | 10:13 PM

Talal urges coalition partners to work together for extending maximum relief to poors

Senator of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Talal Chaudhry on Friday urged the coalition partners and Opposition members to come forward with better suggestions for providing maximum relief to poor people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Senator of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Talal Chaudhry on Friday urged the coalition partners and Opposition members to come forward with better suggestions for providing maximum relief to poor people.

Reducing inflation and creating better life opportunities for common man should be the main goal of the political parties, he said while talking to a private television channel.

“We had spent sixteen months in a congenial atmosphere with coalition partners including Pakistan Peoples Party and run the government during that period for restoring economy and reducing inflation, he said.

Expressing similar hope, he said that Pakistan Peoples Party and other coalition partners should bring positive proposals so that reservation of Opposition could be addressed in a proper manner.

To a question about passing the budget from the House in the coming days, he said that government with the help of coalition parties would pass the budget without facing any difficulty. All the political parties are highly mature, he said adding that we hope to resolve the issues of the Opposition for bright future of the people of this country.

Replying to a question about presenting budget by the government, he said despite challenges, we had presented the best budget in the assembly.

APP/drs

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Poor Budget Man Pakistan Peoples Party Talal Chaudhry Muslim TV All From Government Best Opposition

Recent Stories

Suspected street criminal arrest by GOR police

Suspected street criminal arrest by GOR police

2 minutes ago
 Pak-China friendship vital for peace, development ..

Pak-China friendship vital for peace, development of both countries & region: Pr ..

2 minutes ago
 Huge wildfire kills 11 people in southeastern Turk ..

Huge wildfire kills 11 people in southeastern Turkey

2 minutes ago
 Ambassador Amna meets Deputy CEO Luxembourg Space ..

Ambassador Amna meets Deputy CEO Luxembourg Space Agency

4 minutes ago
 PPP city pays tribute to Shaheed BB’s democratic ..

PPP city pays tribute to Shaheed BB’s democratic struggle

4 minutes ago
 ANP appreciates representation of political partie ..

ANP appreciates representation of political parties in CPEC consultative meeting ..

7 minutes ago
Education, Health to be prioritised in Budget: Bug ..

Education, Health to be prioritised in Budget: Bugti

7 minutes ago
 Talal urges coalition partners, opposition to work ..

Talal urges coalition partners, opposition to work together for extending maximu ..

7 minutes ago
 ADB, EAD sign agreement worth $250 mln policy-base ..

ADB, EAD sign agreement worth $250 mln policy-based loan

7 minutes ago
 Nine months after Gaza war, population entirely d ..

Nine months after Gaza war, population entirely dispossessed of livelihood mean ..

16 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor Muhammed Kamran Tessori arranges ge ..

Sindh Governor Muhammed Kamran Tessori arranges get together for diplomats

16 minutes ago
 CM Maryam, Iranian ambassador discuss cooperation ..

CM Maryam, Iranian ambassador discuss cooperation in trade, agriculture, livesto ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan