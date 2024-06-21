- Home
Talal Urges Coalition Partners To Work Together For Extending Maximum Relief To Poors
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2024 | 10:13 PM
Senator of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Talal Chaudhry on Friday urged the coalition partners and Opposition members to come forward with better suggestions for providing maximum relief to poor people
Reducing inflation and creating better life opportunities for common man should be the main goal of the political parties, he said while talking to a private television channel.
“We had spent sixteen months in a congenial atmosphere with coalition partners including Pakistan Peoples Party and run the government during that period for restoring economy and reducing inflation, he said.
Expressing similar hope, he said that Pakistan Peoples Party and other coalition partners should bring positive proposals so that reservation of Opposition could be addressed in a proper manner.
To a question about passing the budget from the House in the coming days, he said that government with the help of coalition parties would pass the budget without facing any difficulty. All the political parties are highly mature, he said adding that we hope to resolve the issues of the Opposition for bright future of the people of this country.
Replying to a question about presenting budget by the government, he said despite challenges, we had presented the best budget in the assembly.
