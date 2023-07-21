Talal urges punishment for IK over secret leaks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Talal Chaudhry on Friday demanded strict punishment for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan for leaking official secrets and undermining the country's judicial system.

Talking to the media at National Press Club (NPC), he claimed that Imran Khan employed deceptive tactics to mislead the people and harm the country's relations with foreign nations, particularly the USA. It was alleged that Imran engaged the services of a foreign lobbying firm to enhance his and his party's image in the USA, he said.

Talal emphasized for swiftly resolving the pending cases against Imran, urging the justice system to take appropriate action against Imran, the privileged individual.

He said Pakistan can't afford to hold elections like those in 2018, where Imran Khan's party was allegedly allowed to freely manipulate the process and sideline its opponents. Political parties were reluctant to participate in such elections, fearing the interference of miscreant PTI workers who allegedly entered polling stations and rigged the voting, he expressed.

Talal called for equal opportunities for all candidates and emphasized the need to punish those found guilty of election malpractices.

He criticized Imran Khan for persistently advocating justice and equality but at the same time, seeking lengthy stay orders in multiple cases, including toshakhana and foreign funding, despite being found guilty.

Surprisingly, nobody is holding Imran and others accountable for their actions, even after the sensitive army installations were attacked on May 9 last, he said.

Talal Chaudhry predicted that the elections in 2023 would be a replica of the 2013 elections when PML-N swept the polls. He believed that holding the elections on time and ensuring they were free and fair would strengthen the country. Imran Khan was accused of receiving dictation from the former Chief of Army Staff, (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa, and astonishingly, blaming the same man for hatching conspiracies leading to his ouster from the corridors of power, he added.

In response to a question, Talal asserted that, if Imran Khan was "brought" to power again, he would repeat the mistakes of the past four years, leading to the country's destruction. Furthermore, he believed that foreign countries would not maintain favorable relations with Pakistan under Imran's leadership.