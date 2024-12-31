Open Menu

Talal Urges Unified Effort For Political, Economic Stability

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Talal urges unified effort for political, economic stability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Talal Chaudhry, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), on Tuesday emphasized the importance of political stability, the elimination of terrorism, and economic stability as key factors for Pakistan’s sustainable economic growth.

Commenting on the Prime Minister’s five-year National Economic Transformational Plan 2024-29, titled “Udan Pakistan: Homegrown National Economic Plan,” he emphasized that the unified efforts of all stakeholders would lead to positive outcomes for a prosperous Pakistan.

In 2013, he said, the country was on the brink of default, with a weak rupee and rampant price hikes.

However, former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his team immediately after assuming powers revived the economy, controlled inflation, and soon afterwards discussions began about Pakistan’s imminent rise to becoming a developed nation.

But after 2018, all the achievements were reversed due to political instability, with the return of terrorism, and a divided nation.

He urged all stakeholders to strengthen Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s efforts to achieve the goal of a prosperous Pakistan and a strong economy, working towards the vision of Pakistan envisioned by the nation’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muhammad Ali Jinnah Lead Price 2018 Talal Chaudhry Muslim All

Recent Stories

1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic ..

1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic partner

8 minutes ago
 Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran K ..

Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran Khan

23 minutes ago
 Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important ..

Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important matters

28 minutes ago
 ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for Peo ..

ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for People of Determination

38 minutes ago
 Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s ..

Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s Specialist Physiotherapy Cent ..

38 minutes ago
 Ban imposed on fireworks in Lahore on eve of New Y ..

Ban imposed on fireworks in Lahore on eve of New Year’s night

40 minutes ago
ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khur ..

ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid to 34 years in prison

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 20 ..

Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 2024

1 hour ago
 Neelum Muneer urges people to avoid cosmetic surge ..

Neelum Muneer urges people to avoid cosmetic surgery

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives Prince Khalid bin Salman

UAE President receives Prince Khalid bin Salman

1 hour ago
 EU ambassadors to UAE participates in blood donati ..

EU ambassadors to UAE participates in blood donation campaign

2 hours ago
 China's manufacturing activity remains in expansio ..

China's manufacturing activity remains in expansion zone in December

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan