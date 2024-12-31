Talal urges unified effort for political, economic stability

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Talal Chaudhry, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), on Tuesday emphasized the importance of political stability, the elimination of terrorism, and economic stability as key factors for Pakistan’s sustainable economic growth.

Commenting on the Prime Minister’s five-year National Economic Transformational Plan 2024-29, titled “Udan Pakistan: Homegrown National Economic Plan,” he emphasized that the unified efforts of all stakeholders would lead to positive outcomes for a prosperous Pakistan.

In 2013, he said, the country was on the brink of default, with a weak rupee and rampant price hikes.

However, former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his team immediately after assuming powers revived the economy, controlled inflation, and soon afterwards discussions began about Pakistan’s imminent rise to becoming a developed nation.

But after 2018, all the achievements were reversed due to political instability, with the return of terrorism, and a divided nation.

He urged all stakeholders to strengthen Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s efforts to achieve the goal of a prosperous Pakistan and a strong economy, working towards the vision of Pakistan envisioned by the nation’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.