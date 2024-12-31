Talal Urges Unified Effort For Political, Economic Stability
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Talal Chaudhry, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), on Tuesday emphasized the importance of political stability, the elimination of terrorism, and economic stability as key factors for Pakistan’s sustainable economic growth.
Commenting on the Prime Minister’s five-year National Economic Transformational Plan 2024-29, titled “Udan Pakistan: Homegrown National Economic Plan,” he emphasized that the unified efforts of all stakeholders would lead to positive outcomes for a prosperous Pakistan.
In 2013, he said, the country was on the brink of default, with a weak rupee and rampant price hikes.
However, former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his team immediately after assuming powers revived the economy, controlled inflation, and soon afterwards discussions began about Pakistan’s imminent rise to becoming a developed nation.
But after 2018, all the achievements were reversed due to political instability, with the return of terrorism, and a divided nation.
He urged all stakeholders to strengthen Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s efforts to achieve the goal of a prosperous Pakistan and a strong economy, working towards the vision of Pakistan envisioned by the nation’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
Recent Stories
1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic partner
Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran Khan
Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important matters
ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for People of Determination
Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s Specialist Physiotherapy Cent ..
Ban imposed on fireworks in Lahore on eve of New Year’s night
ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid to 34 years in prison
Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 2024
Neelum Muneer urges people to avoid cosmetic surgery
UAE President receives Prince Khalid bin Salman
EU ambassadors to UAE participates in blood donation campaign
China's manufacturing activity remains in expansion zone in December
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Deputy Chairman Senate calls for awareness campaign to promote education, creativity in Balochistan3 minutes ago
-
Plantation drive launched in Islamabad's National Park3 minutes ago
-
Police to take strict action against one-wheelers, aerial firing3 minutes ago
-
Talal urges unified effort for political, economic stability3 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 25 gamblers; recover Rs 47,580 stake money13 minutes ago
-
PEN rejects extension of winter vacation13 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh13 minutes ago
-
ICT Police prepares robust security measures for New Year's Eve13 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed at exams premises in Nawabshah13 minutes ago
-
Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran Khan23 minutes ago
-
Three outlaws held; illegal arms, ammunition recovered23 minutes ago
-
Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important matters28 minutes ago