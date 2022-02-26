Talat Zaidi elected Rawalpindi High Court Bar Association president

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Talat Mehmood Zaidi and Malik Khurram Shazad Advocates were elected as President and General Secretary of the Rawalpindi High Court Bar Association (RHCBA )for 2022-23 here on Saturday.

According to details, Talat Mehmood secured 1,263 votes while his rival Ahsan Hameed Ullah bagged 986 votes. The seat of senior vice president was won by Malik Mubassir Nazar, who bagged 1,492 votes against Arshad Mehmood Janjua, who secured 717 votes.

Malik Khurram Shahzad won the seat of the general secretary, who got 904 votes against his two rival candidates Shabir Ahmed Mirza and Zain Mansoor, who obtained 813 and 415 votes, respectively.

Similarly, Arslan Bhatti won the seat of Joint secretary by securing 1,326 votes.

After winning the election, new President Talat Mehmood Zaidi said that he would work for the rule of law and work for lawyers and courts' progress.

Lawyers raised slogans and performed dances after the victory of Talat Zaidi. A heavy contingent of police was present on the occasion to avoid any untoward incident.