'Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath' Orientation drive held at RWU

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Women University (RWU) here on Monday held orientation drive "Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath" an initiative of Punjab Information Technology board (PITB), on directions of the government of Punjab.

Former Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms & Special Initiatives Asad Umar and Punjab Information Technology Minister Dr. Arslan Khalid attended the event as chief guest.

PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif and Rawalpindi Women University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Anila Kamal joined the event as guest of Honor.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Asad Umar said that digital technology could revolutionize the economy of the country.

He highlighted that learning new skills was the need of the hour and youth must focus on this in order to lift Pakistan's economy along with supporting their families through entrepreneurship.

" We have a plan to train one million students in next 3 years," he added.

Dr. Arslan Khalid briefed that the purpose of 'Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath' drive was to empower the youth and build awareness about making efforts to foster both skills and education.

"Along with the degree, students will also be equipped in various digital skills. This program has given equal opportunity to female students as companies with female leaders are making huge profits," he added.

Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal appreciated the efforts of PITB in training students. Sajid Latif briefed that the orientation drive will take place in major cities of Punjab so we can guide the university students to focus both on skills and education.

Freelancing Guru Hisham Sarwar, Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) Secretary General Hira Zainab, Impact Dynamics Founding Director Maryam Arshad also shared their views on the importance of digital skills and emphasized that university students focus on both education and digital skills.

They also shared their experiences about online earning through social media and e-commerce.