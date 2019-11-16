Taleem-e-Balighan centre opens at Daar-ul-Amaan

Deputy Commissioner Ishfaq Ahmad Chaudhary inaugurated Taleem-e-Balighan centre (education centre for adults) at Daar-ul-Amaan here on Saturday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner Ishfaq Ahmad Chaudhary inaugurated Taleem-e-Balighan centre (education centre for adults) at Daar-ul-Amaan here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that provincial government was taking practical steps for the welfare of deserving women.

He said that establishment of education centre at Daar-ul-Amaan would help to literate women residing in it and urged women to get benefit from the opportunity.The centre would work under supervision of literacy department.

He said that Daar-ul-Amaan was a temporary place and urged the women to paved way to live in their homes.