Taleem Ghar Program Introduced For Students Of Class 1 To 8

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 08:22 PM

Taleem Ghar Program introduced for students of Class 1 to 8

District Government Bahawalpur on Thursday has launched Taleem Ghar Programme for students of Class 1 to 8 to provide distance learning and avoiding academic loss due to coronavirs

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :District Government Bahawalpur on Thursday has launched Taleem Ghar Programme for students of Class 1 to 8 to provide distance learning and avoiding academic loss due to coronavirs.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed expressed these views while presiding over a meeting at his office here.

He said that all the educational institutions have been closed due to coronavirus and the students are suffering academic loss.

To overcome the problem, the program has been introduced under which one channel of local cable network has been fixed for educational programs.

Chief Executive Officer District education Authority briefed the meeting that cable networks will telecast study material for class 1 to 8 from Monday to Thursday.

The students will be given homework through the cable channels and grading would be based on the performance shown in the homework.

