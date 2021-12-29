Talen Hunt Program for IT students held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

The Department of Information Technology in collaboration with the Directorate of Career Counseling and Placement Center, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, organized day long Talent Hunt Programme and job interviews for the students of the 7th and 8th semesters of BSIT

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :The Department of Information Technology in collaboration with the Directorate of Career Counseling and Placement Center, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, organized day long Talent Hunt Programme and job interviews for the students of the 7th and 8th semesters of BSIT.

Dr. Dost Muhammad Khan, Dr. Najia Saher, Afsha Imtiaz Elahi, Faisal Shahzad, and Muzamil Ur Rehman of DIT were also present on this occasion and facilitated the event.

After successful interviews, some of the talented students were hired by the company for the production of video games in Pakistan.

Director of Career Counseling and Placement Center Shahid Durrani said that the establishment of CCPC was the brain child of the Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob in direction to develop industrial linkage with academia.

He said the VC, having international exposure, believes the students passed out from the academic institutions deserve guidance and direction for career selection of career. He said that most of the students face confusion and self-doubts related to their career in university time.

"For them, career counseling can be helpful in taking the right decision to build and enhance their careers," he said, adding with the help of career guidance, students are able to bring out the ability and skills that they need for their future.

According to the Director CPPC, the main objective of the Directorate was to motivate and give direction to students keeping in view their skills and degrees.

Dr. Dost Muhammad also shared his views that in universities, the career counseling and placement department make the students and parents understand what is good for them and guides the students to choose the right career path.

He said that proper and in time counseling helps the students to tackle the competition which is increasing day by day in the era of the flourishing market, and therefore counselor's advice, analysis, and research can play a major role in making the right decision for students.

He appreciated the vision of the VC to develop positive linkage of students with industry from the platform of the CCPC.