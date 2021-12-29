UrduPoint.com

Talen Hunt Program For IT Students Held At Islamia University Of Bahawalpur

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2021 | 07:35 PM

Talen Hunt Program for IT students held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

The Department of Information Technology in collaboration with the Directorate of Career Counseling and Placement Center, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, organized day long Talent Hunt Programme and job interviews for the students of the 7th and 8th semesters of BSIT

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :The Department of Information Technology in collaboration with the Directorate of Career Counseling and Placement Center, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, organized day long Talent Hunt Programme and job interviews for the students of the 7th and 8th semesters of BSIT.

Dr. Dost Muhammad Khan, Dr. Najia Saher, Afsha Imtiaz Elahi, Faisal Shahzad, and Muzamil Ur Rehman of DIT were also present on this occasion and facilitated the event.

After successful interviews, some of the talented students were hired by the company for the production of video games in Pakistan.

Director of Career Counseling and Placement Center Shahid Durrani said that the establishment of CCPC was the brain child of the Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob in direction to develop industrial linkage with academia.

He said the VC, having international exposure, believes the students passed out from the academic institutions deserve guidance and direction for career selection of career. He said that most of the students face confusion and self-doubts related to their career in university time.

"For them, career counseling can be helpful in taking the right decision to build and enhance their careers," he said, adding with the help of career guidance, students are able to bring out the ability and skills that they need for their future.

According to the Director CPPC, the main objective of the Directorate was to motivate and give direction to students keeping in view their skills and degrees.

Dr. Dost Muhammad also shared his views that in universities, the career counseling and placement department make the students and parents understand what is good for them and guides the students to choose the right career path.

He said that proper and in time counseling helps the students to tackle the competition which is increasing day by day in the era of the flourishing market, and therefore counselor's advice, analysis, and research can play a major role in making the right decision for students.

He appreciated the vision of the VC to develop positive linkage of students with industry from the platform of the CCPC.

Related Topics

Pakistan Video Games Technology Company Job IUB Market Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Dutch seize 1.6 tonnes of cocaine in Rotterdam har ..

Dutch seize 1.6 tonnes of cocaine in Rotterdam harbour

58 seconds ago
 British PM says 90% in ICUs have not had booster j ..

British PM says 90% in ICUs have not had booster jab

1 minute ago
 Four held for aerial firing

Four held for aerial firing

1 minute ago
 Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry for ac ..

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry for accelerating work on 'safe city ..

1 minute ago
 Minister awards WSSP staffers with cash prizes for ..

Minister awards WSSP staffers with cash prizes for rescuing puppy

1 minute ago
 Lukashenko Thanks Putin for Supporting Cooperation ..

Lukashenko Thanks Putin for Supporting Cooperation in Aircraft Construction

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.