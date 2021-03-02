Talent hunt competitions held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Arts Council (PAC) on Tuesday organized the Talent Hunt Program 2021 to provide a platform to the young generation having age from 15-35 years and arranged the Talent Hunt competitions in singing, musical instruments, poetry, fiction and paintings for the youngsters of Attock district.

According to Rawalpindi Art Council (RAC) Rawalpindi spokesman, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Attock Ali Anan Qamar was the Chief Guest of the prize distribution ceremony.

Addressing the participants, the DC said that Punjab is the custodian of art and culture where culture has always flourished. Punjabi, Seraiki, Pothohari, Balochi culture colors are prominent in Punjab.

Talent Hunt program is an important step for the promotion of art and culture and it provided the youth an opportunity to showcase their skills.

Punjab Talent Hunt Program is a unique program of its kind under which the youngsters are being encouraged to participate in different competitions. Future of Pakistan is connected with young generation.

The youth need to build his position with hard work and talent, he added.

On the occasion, Director Arts Council Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmed said that the interest of the students in fiction writing was commendable. In the painting competitions, the children reflected the beautiful Pakistan which needs to be further refined. Classical, folk and rock music in singing is a testament to the talent in the country, which needs to be further honed.

In the poetry competitions, Mohammad Imran Faiq stood first, Musab Saeed second and Sajjad Hussain declared third while in fiction, Ayesha Siddique came first, Faisal second and Waqar Ahmed third.

In the painting competitions, Shamsa Kanwal, Muqaddas Nazir and Umm Salma stood first, second and third respectively. Similarly, in the singing competitions, Karan Muslim came first, Abel second and Rubin Gulzar third. Sunil David and Khurram declared first and second in the music competition. Hundreds of candidates from all over Attock district participated in the talent hunt competitions.