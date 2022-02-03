UrduPoint.com

Talent Hunt Competitions Promote Arts And Culture

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2022 | 08:44 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG), Chakwal Asher Iqbal Thursday said, holding Punjab Talent Hunt Competitions to promote arts and culture was a great initiative to encourage art and artists He was addressing a prize distribution ceremony of Punjab Talent Hunt competitions held in Chakwal District

He further said that the participants' enthusiasm for the talent hunt competitions was commendable, which proved that there was no shortage of talented artists in the district.

Asher said that organizing competitions to promote arts and culture at the district and the divisional level was a praiseworthy step of the Department of Information and Culture, which provided significant opportunities to the artists to refine their talent.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that the steps taken by the Punjab government for the promotion of arts and culture have been well received.

The Chief Minister Punjab Talent Hunt Competition was organized at the University of Chakwal under the auspices of the Punjab Arts Council, Rawalpindi.

Sagar Abbas came first, Nisha Maryam second, and Tahir Ali came third in the music competition.

In the painting competition, Maria, Raja Muhammad Zohaib and Abdul Hadi came first, second, and third. In the short story writing competitions, Rimsha Arshad came first, Noorul Nisa second and Mohammad Hamad Banaras third.

Thousands of cash prizes and certificates of appreciation were distributed among the candidates who secured positions in the competitions. Hundreds of candidates from all over the district participated in the competitions.

>