Talent hunt competitions start

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Talent Hunt competitions commenced in Faisalabad under the aegis of Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC), here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Talent Hunt competitions commenced in Faisalabad under the aegis of Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC), here on Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Qaisar Abbas Rind inaugurated the competitions which would continue for two days.

Director FAC Zahid Iqbal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) education Ali Ahmad Siyan, focal person Muhammad Sadiq and others were also present on the occasion.

The candidates took part in singing, painting, literary and handicraft competitions today whereas theater and folk dance competitions would be held on Thursday (February 03, 2022).

The position holders of these competitions would also participate in divisional level competitions scheduled to be held at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium FAC here on February 08 and 09, a spokesman of FAC said.