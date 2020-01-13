(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Mohammad Ali Jinnah University-Karachi's Performing Arts Students Society organized "Talent Hunt" program at the University, in which a large number of students participated in various contests.

MAJU statement said on Monday, that the purpose to organize this event was to provide a platform to the MAJU students to demonstrate their hidden talent besides their educational activities here.

She told that around 30 MAJU students participated in the competitions of photography, sketching, poetry, acting, karate, magic, playing musical instruments and stand-up comedy.

Faiza A. Shah got 1st position in painting and sketching, Muhammad Moiz 2nd in guitar playing and Owais Shahanshai and Syed Haider 3rd position jointly in photography and poetry respectively.

The panel of Judges comprised on Sara Azam, Summaiya Hafeez and Sadia Younus.