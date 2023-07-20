Open Menu

Talent Hunt Program Organized In IM Sciences

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2023 | 08:21 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :The Pakhtunkhwa Radio FM 92.2 Peshawar in collaboration with IM Sciences conducted a successful talent hunt program to identify innate talent in students.

About eighty students participated in the auditions that were taken in six languages including urdu, English, Pashto, Hindko, Khowar (Chitrali) and Darri (Afghan Farsi).

The students exhibited their talent in six different categories of including voice over artists, Radio Journalists, Newscasters, Digital Creators, Singing and Script writing.

Director General Information Baseer Ali Rehman was chief guest while the program was supervised by Station Director Pakhtunkhwa Radio Peshawar Ghulam Hussain Ghazi with his team of producers, engineers and audio editors.

