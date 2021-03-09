Talent hunt programme held at college in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :-:The Chief Minister Talent Hunt Programme was organised at Government College Satellite Town, under the auspices of the Arts Council Punjab Gujranwala, on Tuesday.

Students from different schools and colleges participated in music, poetry and art competitions.

Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Shabir Butt, Principal Government College Satellite Town Prof Dr Nazir Ahmed, DSP Traffic Maqsood Lone, Director Punjab Arts Council Gujranwala Dr Haleem, Assistant Director Shamsa Gillani besides a large number of teachers and students were present.

