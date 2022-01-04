Talent Hunt registration to continue up to Jan 14

UrduPoint.com

Registration for Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Talent Hunt Program will continue up to January 14, 2022 and in this connection Muhammad Sadiq In-charge District Control Room DC Office was also nominated focal person

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Registration for Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Talent Hunt Program will continue up to January 14, 2022 and in this connection Muhammad Sadiq In-charge District Control Room DC Office was also nominated focal person.

In a statementissued on Tuesday, he said that CM Talent Hunt Program would commence from January 29 in which various competitions of singing, painting, writing, handicraft and theater performance would be arranged.

He said that the artists of 16 to 40 years of age were eligible to take part in Talent Hunt program and for this purpose, they should get them registered up to January 14.

He said that a booth had been established in DC Office for registration of Talent Hunt Program while more information in this regard could be obtained through 041-9201491 and 041-9201492, he added.

