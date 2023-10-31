Talented Chitral girl excels at Youth Conference in Türkiye

Sabahat Rahim Baig, a talented daughter of Chitral and a BS student of Chitral University is among one of those girls from the under-privileged district, who represented Youth Pakistan at the international level and received the "Best Negotiator Award"

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Sabahat Rahim Baig, a talented daughter of Chitral and a BS student of Chitral University is among one of those girls from the under-privileged district, who represented Youth Pakistan at the international level and received the "Best Negotiator Award".

This shows that talent from far flung areas has no frontiers and there is no gender distinction. Sabahat, despite being from the backward area with minimum opportunities, social support, proper awareness, guidance and training facilities, not only managed to participate in the Youth Impact National Conference held in Türkiye but also brought laurels for the country.

She was the only woman among the delegations of 50 countries, who participated in the conference in veil. Sabahat said that she proved it to the world and females of her own district that veil was not a barrier to their abilities.

The Chitrali female youth at college and university levels had enormous potential but due to lack of awareness, limited opportunities and economic problems, all the potential was being wasted, she said talking to APP on her return from Türkiye after participating in the international conference as the youth delegate of Pakistan.

She said that it was a lesson and honour for all the women and daughters of Chitral that she got the "Best Negotiator Award" by presenting a comprehensive speech and road map on the topic of "Women's Rights Advocacy and Empowerment" in the conference consisting of 85 delegates from 50 countries.

She said that although work was being done on women empowerment in Pakistan, yet still a very few women knew about their rights. She had, therefore, decided to create a platform where women could get information about their rights, opportunities and national and international scholarships for the talented students, she added.

Sabahat said that the platform would provide equal opportunities to the talented female youth of Chitral. It would help bring positive changes within the district and contribute to overall societal development.

She attributed her success to the support of her parents’ and said that they never opposed her at any stage, rather always encouraged her to excel.

Sabahat Rahim Baig is the daughter of journalist, writer and poet Mohammad Rahim Baig Khaksar.