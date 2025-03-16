Talented paraplegic girl student gifted with electric wheelchair

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) A modern electronic wheelchair was gifted to paraplegic patient Karishma, a talented yet underprivileged student from Mardan on Sunday.

She was injured in a shooting incident, where a bullet struck her spinal cord, leaving her lower body paralyzed and disrupting her education.

The welfare organization Friends of Paraplegics (FoP), dedicated to the rehabilitation of spinal cord injury patients, took Karishma under their care and transferred her to the Paraplegic Center in Peshawar for comprehensive physical and psychological rehabilitation. As a result, she regained the ability to continue her education.

To support Karishma’s aspirations and secure a better future for her, Friends of Paraplegics arranged a state-of-the-art electronic wheelchair for her.

The organization not only utilized its own donations but also received financial assistance from Saira Welfare Trust and a Pakistani philanthropist, Abdul Majeed, based in the USA.

Dr Syed Muhammad Ilyas, CEO Paraplegic Center Peshawar, handed over the wheelchair to Karishma in a simple ceremony. She expressed immense happiness upon receiving it.

Meanwhile, FoP Chairman Sanaullah Khan and General Secretary Engineer IrfanUllah reaffirmed their pledge to continuing the mission of rehabilitating and supporting spinal cord injury patients at all costs.