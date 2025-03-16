Open Menu

Talented Paraplegic Girl Student Gifted With Electric Wheelchair

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Talented paraplegic girl student gifted with electric wheelchair

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) A modern electronic wheelchair was gifted to paraplegic patient Karishma, a talented yet underprivileged student from Mardan on Sunday.

She was injured in a shooting incident, where a bullet struck her spinal cord, leaving her lower body paralyzed and disrupting her education.

The welfare organization Friends of Paraplegics (FoP), dedicated to the rehabilitation of spinal cord injury patients, took Karishma under their care and transferred her to the Paraplegic Center in Peshawar for comprehensive physical and psychological rehabilitation. As a result, she regained the ability to continue her education.

To support Karishma’s aspirations and secure a better future for her, Friends of Paraplegics arranged a state-of-the-art electronic wheelchair for her.

The organization not only utilized its own donations but also received financial assistance from Saira Welfare Trust and a Pakistani philanthropist, Abdul Majeed, based in the USA.

Dr Syed Muhammad Ilyas, CEO Paraplegic Center Peshawar, handed over the wheelchair to Karishma in a simple ceremony. She expressed immense happiness upon receiving it.

Meanwhile, FoP Chairman Sanaullah Khan and General Secretary Engineer IrfanUllah reaffirmed their pledge to continuing the mission of rehabilitating and supporting spinal cord injury patients at all costs.

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. partici ..

Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. participate in community Iftar at Uni ..

20 minutes ago
 Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance

Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance

20 minutes ago
 SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation

SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation

50 minutes ago

Dubai Future Foundation launches 4th edition of ‘Future Opportunities: The Glo ..

2 hours ago

Yusuffali MA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 National Media Office stresses importance of adher ..

National Media Office stresses importance of adhering to national values, polici ..

2 hours ago
29,000 companies operating in trading, services se ..

29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..

3 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling m ..

AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..

4 hours ago
 GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittan ..

GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittances by workers in GCC countrie ..

4 hours ago
 TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award

TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award

5 hours ago
 RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system up ..

RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system upgrade

5 hours ago
 Major power outage hits Cuba

Major power outage hits Cuba

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan