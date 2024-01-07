Open Menu

Talented Science Students Can Apply For Participating In Int’l Science Olympiads

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Talented Science students can apply for participating in Int’l Science Olympiads

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) The talented Science students can register through the STEM Career Programme for participating in the upcoming International Science Olympiads (ISOs) scheduled to be held in the month of July, 2025.

International Science Olympiads include 66th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) in Australia, 57th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) in UAE, 36th International Biology Olympiad (IBO) in Philippines and 55th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) in France.

According to an official source, the STEM Career Programme is a joint venture of HEC and PIEAS and aims to inspire youth of the nation to opt for careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and prepare them for participation in the annual International Olympiad in Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics, exhibiting the country's natural talent in these competitions.

About the eligibility criteria, the official source revealed that the students must have aggregate marks of 60 percent or more in core subjects i.e. Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics in last exam while the age should be less than 20 years at the time of participation in ISOs.

The current students of Pre-9th, 9th, 10th and 11th (Matric/O Level, or F.Sc-1/ A-Level-1) can apply for the programme. While students who are currently studying in F.Sc (Part-II)/A-Level (Part-II) and University Students are not eligible to apply.

The intended participants can register through www.stem.edu.pk till the last date February 18, 2024 while the nationwide screening test will be conducted in the major cities of the country on March 03, 2024.

Top 50 students are invited for one week fully residential training camp in each of the NSTC subject on the basis of their performance in the Screening Test. The grooming/selection process gradually narrows down this number to 4-6 best students in each of these subjects.

Olympiad teams of 4-6 students are selected through a series of subsequent training camps during a year for participation of International Science Olympiads to represent their country.

Pakistan is regularly participating in the International Physics Olympiad since 2001, in the Mathematics Olympiad since 2005 and in the Biology and Chemistry Olympiad since 2006. The performances of Pakistani teams in these Olympiads have been quite encouraging.

The prizes for the winning students include Gold medal (Rs. 120,000), Silver medal (Rs. 80,000), Bronze medal (Rs. 60,000), Honorable mention (Rs. 50,000) and International Participation (Rs. 20,000).

Besides the cash prizes and certificates, PIEAS will also offer admissions to the members of Olympiads Teams in its BS Programmes without any entrance examination.

C:snk/P:snk/L:irm/R:irm

\778

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Australia France UAE Philippines February March July HEC Gold Silver Bronze Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

14 hours ago
 Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on ..

Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on March 7

14 hours ago
 Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderl ..

Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderland in FA Cup

14 hours ago
 Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-po ..

Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-polio vaccination

14 hours ago
Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children f ..

Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children facing malnutrition, disease: U ..

14 hours ago
 Two killed in separate accidents

Two killed in separate accidents

14 hours ago
 Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

14 hours ago
 Constituency-wise preliminary polling station list ..

Constituency-wise preliminary polling station lists unveiled

14 hours ago
 Pakistan-UAE agrees to maximize bilateral trade ti ..

Pakistan-UAE agrees to maximize bilateral trade ties

14 hours ago
 Special gallery to conserve sacred items of Holy P ..

Special gallery to conserve sacred items of Holy Prophet

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan