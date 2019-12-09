Talented students true assets of Pakistani nation: Shahryar Khan Afridi

Young talented students getting contemporary education in the renowned seats of higher education like Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute (GIKI) are the true assets of Pakistani nation and the future certainly belongs to them

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) : Young talented students getting contemporary education in the renowned seats of higher education like Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute (GIKI) are the true assets of Pakistani nation and the future certainly belongs to them.

This was stated by the Federal Minister for Saffron and Narcotics Shahryar Khan Afridi, at Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology, Topi on Monday.

He was addressing three-day prize distribution ceremony in the university. It was the first-ever occasion organized National Military Defence Convention (NMDC) here on Sunday.

The Convention was organized by Institute of Mechanical Engineers (IMECHE), GIK Institute chapter and experts of various universities from all over the country and students participated and expressed their views in the event.

Mr. Shahryar said that if a nation failed to educate its youth, then it is difficult that she would get a respectable place in comity of nations because progress in every field and sphere is linked with quality education.

Similarly if we failed to impart quality education to the young generation, no doubt, our future would be at stake, he said, adding that is the reason that the government is focused on education of the youth.

The government utmost desire is that the youth should be dynamics and deliver in such way that the entire world realized that Pakistan's future is bright and safe and that all link with the younger generation, he said.

He told the young participants that if they failed to value themselves nobody would value them. "Never ever compromise on your values and ideology," he said.

The minister also spoke in detail about the various stages of military preparedness during wars and World Wars and famous generals who fought famous battles. About Pakistan and India, he said: "Now both powers have the capability of mutual destruction." "The youth of today is leaders of tomorrow and those who groom in a peaceful environment and good universities like GIK Institute they are very lucky," he remarked.

Paying rich tributes to founder of the Institute and former President of Pakistan, late Ghulam Ishaq Khan, he said: "GIK Institute is pride of our motherland."Speaking on occasion, Dr Jameel-Un Nabi, Pro-Rector academies said that the convention was successful due to immense contribution of the IMECHE Society and tireless efforts made by office-bearers of IMECHE. Osama Zulfiqar, President of IMECHE also spoke on the occasion.