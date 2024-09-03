Open Menu

Talented Youth,' A Valuable Asset Of Country': CM

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Talented youth,' a valuable asset of country': CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that talented youth is a valuable asset of any country.

Chairing a review meeting on matters related to Punjab Skills Development Fund in order to make youth a productive human resource, here on Tuesday, the CM said youth will be trained in modern market-driven technologies to excel in global job market.

Through Punjab Skills Development Fund, youth will be guided on the path of financial independence, she added.

The CM was briefed by the authorities concerned that youth will be given IT skills and on-job training through Punjab Skills Development Fund.

She was also apprised on complete roadmap of Punjab Skills Development Fund in this regard.

CM Maryam Nawaz was apprised that ‘Chief Minister Internship Program’ has been started in Punjab. She was further briefed that admission to courses for internships and IT skills has been made merit-based for youth.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Chairperson Task Force on Skills Development MPA Adnan Afzal Chatha attended the meeting. Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dal, Secretary Implementation Danish Afzal, CEO PSDF Ahmed Haleem Khan and other relevant officers were also present.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Job Maryam Aurangzeb Independence Market Punjab Skills Development Fund

Recent Stories

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

24 minutes ago
 National Assembly nefers bill to increase number o ..

National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges

49 minutes ago
 TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at ..

TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation

2 hours ago
 After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand P ..

After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..

3 hours ago
 Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int ..

Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

7 hours ago
 GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working env ..

GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women

15 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab ..

Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..

15 hours ago
 Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring eco ..

Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator

15 hours ago
 IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecti ..

IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving wildlife

15 hours ago
 Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to ..

Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to 11 new employees of Revenue D ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan