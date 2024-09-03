Talented Youth,' A Valuable Asset Of Country': CM
Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2024 | 02:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that talented youth is a valuable asset of any country.
Chairing a review meeting on matters related to Punjab Skills Development Fund in order to make youth a productive human resource, here on Tuesday, the CM said youth will be trained in modern market-driven technologies to excel in global job market.
Through Punjab Skills Development Fund, youth will be guided on the path of financial independence, she added.
The CM was briefed by the authorities concerned that youth will be given IT skills and on-job training through Punjab Skills Development Fund.
She was also apprised on complete roadmap of Punjab Skills Development Fund in this regard.
CM Maryam Nawaz was apprised that ‘Chief Minister Internship Program’ has been started in Punjab. She was further briefed that admission to courses for internships and IT skills has been made merit-based for youth.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Chairperson Task Force on Skills Development MPA Adnan Afzal Chatha attended the meeting. Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dal, Secretary Implementation Danish Afzal, CEO PSDF Ahmed Haleem Khan and other relevant officers were also present.
