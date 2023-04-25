UrduPoint.com

Talha Advises Pilgrims To Learn Use Of Saudi Mobile App 'Nusuk' For Nawafil In Riaz-ul-Jannah

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2023 | 06:34 PM

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood advised the intending pilgrims to learn how to use the Saudi mobile application 'Nusuk' in advance for offering 'Nawafil' in Riaz-ul-Jannah of Masjid-e-Nabvi

The minister has come home this morning after a successful visit to Saudi Arabia. Before departure from the Kingdom, he met with the undersecretary of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for visit affairs, in Madinah Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman Al-Bijawi and discussed the future strategy of Hajj arrangements, pilgrimage to Madina and Road to Makkah facilities in detail.

On the occasion, Al-Bijawi congratulated Minister Talha for assuming the portfolio of religious affairs minister and assured all possible support on the upcoming Hajj.

Minister Talha while paying tribute for successfully conducting the Umrah season at full capacity, said in Ramazan, there was a historic rush at Haramain Sharifain, but the management had made exemplary arrangements.

He said this year Pakistani pilgrims would be provided accommodation closest to the Masjid Nabawi, adding the plan of travel facilities and food arrangements in Madina would be finalized soon.

He said efforts were underway to ensure that half of the pilgrims who perform Hajj on the 'Government Hajj Scheme' complete the pilgrimage to Madina before Hajj.

