UrduPoint.com

Talha Congratulates Bangladesh On 52nd Independence Anniversary

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2023 | 11:21 PM

Talha congratulates Bangladesh on 52nd independence anniversary

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Muhammad Talha Mehmood on Thursday participated in a ceremony to celebrate the 52nd independence anniversary and national day of Bangladesh

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Muhammad Talha Mehmood on Thursday participated in a ceremony to celebrate the 52nd independence anniversary and national day of Bangladesh.

He, on behalf of the Pakistan government, offered his heartiest congratulations to the people and government of Bangladesh.

Addressing the event, the minister said Pakistan and Bangladesh share a common history, culture and geography, which play an important role in shaping the deep ties between the two countries.

"We have always valued the bond of brotherhood that unites our people, and we are determined to take it to new heights," he added.

Talha said it was gratifying that there had been significant improvement in the mutual relations between the two countries in recent years. "We should continue working to further improve our relations in the future," he maintained.

He said there were immense possibilities of cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh in various fields including trade, culture, and people-to-people contact.

He said, "We must use all avenues to strengthen the ties and enhance cooperation for the mutual benefit of people."\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Bangladesh Independence Event All Government Share

Recent Stories

Kurram incident occurs due to old enmity: Administ ..

Kurram incident occurs due to old enmity: Administration

19 minutes ago
 US Expresses Concerns Over China's New Counter-Esp ..

US Expresses Concerns Over China's New Counter-Espionage Law - State Dept.

19 minutes ago
 UK Defense Ministry Says Resale of Weapons Provide ..

UK Defense Ministry Says Resale of Weapons Provided to Ukraine Exists But 'Extre ..

19 minutes ago
 Erdogan attacks LGBTQ ahead of crucial vote

Erdogan attacks LGBTQ ahead of crucial vote

19 minutes ago
 Top Turkish Diplomat Slams UK Weekly for Meddling ..

Top Turkish Diplomat Slams UK Weekly for Meddling in Presidential Race

34 minutes ago
 Italian FM cancels trip in fresh migrant spat with ..

Italian FM cancels trip in fresh migrant spat with Paris

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.