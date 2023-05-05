Talha congratulates people, govt of Bangladesh on 52nd independence anniversary

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Muhammad Talha Mehmood has participated in a ceremony to celebrate the 52nd independence anniversary and national day of Bangladesh.

He offered heartiest congratulations to the people and government of Bangladesh on the other day.

Addressing the event, the minister said Pakistan and Bangladesh shared common history, culture and geography, which played an important role in shaping the deep ties between the two countries.

"We have always valued the bond of brotherhood that unites our people, and we are determined to take it to new heights," he added.

Talha said it was gratifying that there had been significant improvement in the mutual relations between the two countries in recent years. "We should continue working to further improve our relations in the future," he maintained.

He said there were immense possibilities of cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh in various fields including trade, culture, and people-to-people contact.

He said, "We must use all avenues to strengthen the ties and enhance cooperation for the mutual benefit of people."\778