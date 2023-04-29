UrduPoint.com

Talha Emphasizes Practical, Workable Policies For Country's Betterment

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2023 | 09:47 PM

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood on Saturday emphasized on devising practical and workable policies for the betterment of country

Addressing the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Federal Executive Committee's meeting here in the National Press Club, he said policies of fraud, deception and lies could not lead to any progress in the country.

Addressing the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Federal Executive Committee's meeting here in the National Press Club, he said policies of fraud, deception and lies could not lead to any progress in the country.

Expressing his amazement, he said Pakistan despite having all blessings of Allah Almighty had fallen into poverty. "Today, any institution that is in the hands of the government is in a very bad condition," he opined.

Lauding the sacrifices of media persons in the line of their duty, he said corruption could not be eradicated, but there should be at least fear of media in the heart of every public and private employee.

Regarding the Hajj operation 2023, Minister Talha said he could not guarantee an ideal Hajj this year but he would leave no stone unturned to reduce the difficulties of the intending pilgrims.

He made it clear that when he assumed the charge as minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, he observed that the Hajj arrangements were not good shape.

He said, "I'm not satisfied with the Hajj arrangements so far but I'm sure we will manage to resolve the problems of the intending pilgrims.

" He said any Moavineen-e-Hajj who would not perform the duty as per his job description during the Hajj operation, his travelling allowance and dearness allowance would be deducted and in the second phase, he would be deported.

Cautioning to the private Hajj Group Organizers (HGOs), Minister Talha said if the promises made to the pilgrims were not fulfilled, they would be fined and blacklisted.

Earlier, chairing an important meeting about Hajj arrangements in the ministry, he canceled the three-day leave of staffers.

Minister Talha urged the intending pilgrims to learn and understand the rituals and administrative matters before proceeding for Saudi Arabia.

He asked the male Hajj pilgrims not to compromise on the Hajj training of women accompanying them.

He further said the intending pilgrims must get to know how to use smart phone, mobile data, location service and Saudi mobile application etcetera.

Minister Talha also alerted the people to be aware of fraudsters making cheap Hajj announcement on social media and urged them to book their Hajj package from those HGOs that were approved by the ministry.

