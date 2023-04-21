UrduPoint.com

Talha Meets Al-Issa To Discuss Issues Of Mutual Interest

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Talha meets Al-Issa to discuss issues of mutual interest

Makkah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood on Friday met with the Secretary-General (SG) of the Muslim World League (MWL) Dr Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, to discuss issues of mutual interest.

The meeting, which took place at Dr Al-Issa's house in Makkah, was described as inclusive and productive, with both dignitaries sharing their perspectives on various issues.

During the meeting, Senator Talha and SG MWL discussed ways to strengthen fraternal ties between their countries and talked about the challenges faced by the Muslim Ummah worldwide, particularly in Sudan and Palestine.

Dr Al-Issa lauded the heartfelt attachment of the Pakistani people to Saudi Arabia and Haramain Sharifain despite difficult economic conditions.

Senator Talha's visit to Saudi Arabia was meant to enhance cooperation and collaboration between the two brotherly countries. To achieve this goal, he had been meeting with various officials and leaders, including the South Asia Tawaf Company and Zuyuf Al-Bait Services Company (formerly South Asia Institute).

Senator Talha also toured the 3D models and archives enclosure based on Hajj facilities. He emphasized his Primary focus was to decrease Hajj expenses and create maximum facilities for Pakistani pilgrims.

He stated, "I will leave no stone unturned to make this Hajj operation a success story" and directed relevant officials to provide quality facilities at minimum cost.

The meeting between Senator Talha and Dr Al-Issa is expected to contribute to efforts aimed at strengthening the bond between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. It also highlights the commitment of both countries to work together to address the challenges faced by the Muslim Ummah. Senator Talha's efforts to decrease Hajj expenses and provide maximum facilities for Pakistani pilgrims demonstrate his dedication to the cause.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Hajj Palestine Company Visit Makkah Saudi Arabia Sudan Muslim Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid Al Fitr prayer

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid Al Fitr prayer

12 minutes ago
 DEWA wins LinkedIn Learning Talent Awards in MENA ..

DEWA wins LinkedIn Learning Talent Awards in MENA region 2022

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders receive Eid Al Fitr greetings from hea ..

UAE leaders receive Eid Al Fitr greetings from heads of Arab, Islamic states

2 hours ago
 Al Shinadgha Museum celebrates Eid Al Fitr with he ..

Al Shinadgha Museum celebrates Eid Al Fitr with heritage-rooted activities

2 hours ago
 Jumma-tul-Wida, last Friday of Ramadan, being obse ..

Jumma-tul-Wida, last Friday of Ramadan, being observed today

3 hours ago
 UNICEF report warns of declining confidence in chi ..

UNICEF report warns of declining confidence in childhood vaccines, with 44% drop ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.