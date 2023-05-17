UrduPoint.com

Talha Meets Saudi Deputy Interior Minister To Strengthen Bilateral Relations

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Talha meets Saudi deputy interior minister to strengthen bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Senator Muhammad Talha Mehmood, attended a prestigious dinner hosted by Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki in honor of the distinguished guest, Saudi Deputy Interior Minister Dr. Nasir bin Abdul Aziz Al Dawood, and his accompanying delegation on Tuesday night.

The event served as an important platform for fostering stronger ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Upon Dr. Al Dawood's arrival in Pakistan, Senator Talha Mehmood warmly welcomed him and engaged in discussions that centered around significant matters of mutual interest.

The esteemed officials primarily focused their attention on the 'Road to Makkah' project, which aims to enhance the accessibility and convenience of pilgrims traveling to the holy city.

During the meeting, the two dignitaries also deliberated on the Hajj arrangements, a subject of immense importance for both countries due to their shared commitment to facilitating a smooth and well-organized pilgrimage experience for Muslims worldwide.

Senator Talha expressed his gratitude to Dr. Al Dawood for his visit, underscoring the value of such interactions in fortifying the longstanding bond between the two countries.

He further emphasized the deep-rooted religious, cultural, and historical ties that unite the two nations.

Dr. Al Dawood reciprocated the warm sentiments and conveyed his appreciation for Pakistan's hospitality.

He acknowledged the efforts made by the Pakistani government in ensuring the welfare of pilgrims and commended their dedication to upholding the sanctity of religious practices.

The discussions held between the Minister for Religious Affairs and the Saudi Deputy Interior Minister demonstrated the commitment of both nations to fostering collaboration and cooperation in matters related to religious affairs.

The bilateral exchange of ideas and expertise is expected to pave the way for enhanced coordination and improved facilities for future Hajj seasons.

As the dinner drew to a close, Senator Talha Mehmood and Dr. Al Dawood expressed optimism regarding the future of bilateral relations.

They vowed to continue working together to strengthen ties in various fields, reinforcing the foundation of friendship and mutual understanding that existed between the two countries.

The dinner, graced by the presence of prominent officials and delegates, showcased the significance of these diplomatic engagements in nurturing amicable relationships between the two countries.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Exchange Interior Minister Visit Road Saudi Makkah Nasir Saudi Arabia Muslim Event Government

Recent Stories

World Bank expects UAE&#039;s non-oil economy to g ..

World Bank expects UAE&#039;s non-oil economy to grow by 4.8% in 2023

3 minutes ago
 IHC orders to release Maleeka Bokhari, Ali Muhamma ..

IHC orders to release Maleeka Bokhari, Ali Muhammad Khan

11 minutes ago
 Punjab Government Demands PTI to surrender alleged ..

Punjab Government Demands PTI to surrender alleged terrorists in Zaman Park

33 minutes ago
 OPPO Battery Health Engine wins 2023 SEAL Sustaina ..

OPPO Battery Health Engine wins 2023 SEAL Sustainable Product Award in recogniti ..

1 hour ago
 IHC grants bail to Imran Khan till May 31

IHC grants bail to Imran Khan till May 31

2 hours ago
 IT Minister stresses importance of high-speed acce ..

IT Minister stresses importance of high-speed access to internet by every citize ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.