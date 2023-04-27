UrduPoint.com

Talha Meets Stakeholders To Finalize Hajj Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2023 | 09:49 PM

Talha meets stakeholders to finalize Hajj arrangements

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood on Thursday held several meetings with stakeholders to give a final shape to the Hajj arrangements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ):Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood on Thursday held several meetings with stakeholders to give a final shape to the Hajj arrangements.

He reviewed various issues related to the progress of public and private Hajj schemes in separate meetings with officials of the ministry and representatives of the Hajj Organizers Association of Pakistan (HOAP) and the airlines.

The minister directed to ensure ease and comfort of the pilgrims of the private Hajj scheme, adding that the ministry and respective Haji camps should be diligent in guiding and serving the pilgrims of public and private schemes.

He said comprehensive training programmes should be organized for the complete awareness of Hajj training and administrative issues of the pilgrims.

The HOAP representatives said the issue of making passports for overseas Pakistanis should be resolved as soon as possible.

They requested the religious affairs minister to ease difficulties in the sponsorship scheme and help in the issuance of bank guarantees.

They also demanded early delivery of multiple visas for Hajj operators to the Saudi Embassy, Gerry's, Etimad and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In the separate meetings with the representatives of the airlines participating in the Hajj operation, Minister Talha directed them to ensure all the best air travel facilities for the pilgrims.

He said all stakeholders were expected to show their best performance and capabilities for the smooth sailing of Hajj operation as usual.

