Talha Mehmood Foundation distributes food packages among deserving journalists

(@FahadShabbir)

Talha Mehmood Foundation Tuesday distributed over 200 food packages among jobless and deserving journalists here at Peshawar Press Club

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Talha Mehmood Foundation Tuesday distributed over 200 food packages among jobless and deserving journalists here at Peshawar Press Club.

Khursheed Alam of Talha Mehmood Foundation while handing over the food packages among deserving journalists said that it was part of relief efforts by Senator Talha Mehmood.

The journalists' community expressed gratitude to Talha Mehmood Foundation for the noble deed and highly appreciated the relief efforts of the foundation in different parts of the country.