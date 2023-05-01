UrduPoint.com

Talha Mehmood Supervises Hajj Arrangements, Assures Facilities For Pilgrims

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Talha Mehmood supervises Hajj arrangements, assures facilities for pilgrims

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Senator Muhammad Talha Mehmood on Monday said that he was personally supervising all aspects of the Hajj arrangements and would not tolerate any shortcomings. He emphasized that the Ministry was working tirelessly to ensure that intending pilgrims had a comfortable and hassle-free experience.

The minister also assured that all possible facilities would be provided to Allah's guests and no compromise would be made on the quality of services. He confirmed that the best accommodation and quality food arrangements were already underway and the travel facility for intending pilgrims would be top-notch.

About the rumors regarding the collection of additional charges related to Zamzam water, the minister clarified that no extra amount was being collected from the pilgrims. He confirmed that the Zamzam water dues had been included in the Hajj package since 2017, and no pilgrim would be asked to pay any extra amount for the same.

The minister urged the public to ignore such rumors and have faith in the government's efforts to make Hajj arrangements as smooth and convenient as possible for the pilgrims.

With the minister's personal supervision and the Ministry's dedication, the Hajj 2023 is expected to be a great success and the pilgrims would have an experience to cherish for a lifetime.

