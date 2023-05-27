UrduPoint.com

Talha Personally Monitors Hajj Operation To Ensure Flawless Execution

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2023 | 11:31 PM

Talha personally monitors Hajj operation to ensure flawless execution

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood on Saturday said he was personally overseeing the entire Hajj operation, ensuring its smooth execution through various channels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood on Saturday said he was personally overseeing the entire Hajj operation, ensuring its smooth execution through various channels.

Speaking at the final training session of Moavineen-e-Hujjaj (Pilgrims' Assistants) held at the Haji Camp Islamabad, the minister informed attendees that he had taken proactive steps to address any concerns or complaints from the pilgrims.

To facilitate efficient communication, Senator Talha had distributed a WhatsApp number to all intending pilgrims, encouraging them to register any complaints they may have at any point during their spiritual journey.

Additionally, he revealed that he had personally funded the establishment of an online portal to receive and manage these complaints effectively.

The minister made it clear that he would not tolerate any negligence or lethargic attitudes from the pilgrims' assistants.

He emphasized the importance of their assigned duties and warned that anyone found displaying reluctance or failing in their responsibilities would face deportation.

Senator Talha's dedication to resolving issues faced by intending pilgrims extended to personally addressing their concerns. He had been actively responding to their problems, even going as far as calling them to ensure their satisfaction.

In his address, the minister urged the Moavineen-e-Hujjaj to carry out their duties responsibly, adhering to their job description and ensuring the contentment of the pilgrims.

By emphasizing the significance of their role, Senator Talha sought to create a harmonious and fulfilling Hajj experience for all involved.

Related Topics

Islamabad Hajj Job May All From WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Georgian Airways CEO Says President Failed to Mend ..

Georgian Airways CEO Says President Failed to Mend Ties With Neighbors

13 minutes ago
 UNESCO unveils new artificial intelligence (AI) ro ..

UNESCO unveils new artificial intelligence (AI) roadmap for classrooms

8 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo congratulates new elected bo ..

8 minutes ago
 TEVTA announces free technical courses during summ ..

TEVTA announces free technical courses during summer vacations

8 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar u ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq for improvement of gover ..

8 minutes ago
 UN Suspends Cash Assistance to Syrian Refugees in ..

UN Suspends Cash Assistance to Syrian Refugees in Lebanon

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.