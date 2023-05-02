UrduPoint.com

Talha Urges Moavineen-e-Hujjaj To Fulfil Responsibilities Religiously

Published May 02, 2023

Talha urges Moavineen-e-Hujjaj to fulfil responsibilities religiously

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood on Tuesday urged the Moavineen-e-Hujjaj to fulfil their responsibilities in letter and spirit by taking care of the complete needs of the pilgrims during the entire Hajj operation.

Addressing a training session of Moavineen-e-Hujjaj (assistants for pilgrims) here at the Pakistan sports Complex, he said they should perform their duties under 'Jazba-e-Imani' (spirit of faith), adding that no negligence would be tolerated.

Minister Talha said their performance would be monitored keenly as he himself would be among them in Saudi Arabia.

He said he was in constant contact with the airlines and Saudi authorities assuring that the Hajj arrangements would be completed soon and the intending pilgrims would be dispatched on time to the holy land.

He urged the media to avoid baseless news as it could degrade the morale of the people burning the midnight oil to make the Hajj operation a success story.

In the end, he prayed to Allah Almighty to help the Hajj mission manage this official and religious duty in the best possible manner.

Later talking to APP, spokesperson of the Ministry Muhammad Umar Butt informed that the training of Moavineen-e-Hujjaj started on May 01, and would continue till May 14 without any interruption.

He said this training programme would equip them with all necessary religious and administrative information which would help them to perform their assigned duties in a diligent manner.

Umar Butt said the training session was comprised of 500 people including the civil secretariat, armed forces police, traffic police, Rangers, Rescue 1122, and scouts etc. In addition, there were 200 staffers of the ministry taking part in the training, he added.

He said after completing their codal formalities, they would be divided into groups and assigned various duties during the Hajj operation.

He further elaborated that some of them would be deputed as Haram guides, some would manage the transport system, some would monitor the food, some would address the complaints, some would handle the affairs of accommodation, some would deal with pilgrims' arrival and departure's matters, some would help in the use of 'Nusuk' application, whereas some would perform duties in lost and found cell.

He said two big hospitals would be established in Makkah and Madina, besides 14 dispensaries including airports in Jeddah and Madina. As per Saudi instructions, it was essential to hire the services of a doctor and two paramedics on the length of 1,000 pilgrims, he maintained.

Umar Butt assured that there would be Hajj assistants available at every stage of this sacred obligation for the ease and comfort of pilgrims.

