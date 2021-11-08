Taliban-Appointed Acting Foreign Minister to Visit Pakistan - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi from the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) government plans to visit Pakistan, a source in the foreign ministry told Sputnik.

"The date has not been determined yet, but Muttaqi has been invited and he accepted the invitation," the source said, without specifying the upcoming visit's agenda.

At the end of October, the Taliban appointed a new interim head of the Afghan embassy in Pakistan.

Earlier in October, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi promised to provide humanitarian aid worth $280 million to Afghanistan to help the new Taliban-led government overcome the humanitarian crisis in the country. Other measures to support the Taliban government on Islamabad's part include the resumption of flights with Afghanistan and boosting bilateral trade.