Taliban Appoints New Head of Afghan Embassy in Pakistan - Foreign Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) The Taliban (terrorist organization banned in Russia) has appointed a new interim head of the Afghan embassy in Pakistan, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.

"Sardar Mohammad Shakib, who was the first secretary of the Afghan embassy in Islamabad, was appointed acting head of the aforementioned embassy until further notice," Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said in a statement received by Sputnik.

Earlier in October, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi promised to provide humanitarian aid worth $280 million to Afghanistan to help the new Taliban-led government overcome a severe humanitarian crisis in the country. Other measures to support the Taliban government on Islamabad's part also include resumption of flights with Afghanistan and boosting bilateral trade.