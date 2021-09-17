UrduPoint.com

Taliban Approach On Anti-terror Efforts, Inclusive Govt Welcoming: Russian FM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 04:01 AM

Taliban approach on anti-terror efforts, inclusive govt welcoming: Russian FM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the Taliban's approach on fighting against terrorism, drug trafficking and prevention of threats for neighboring countries was welcoming.

"The Taliban proclaimed their goals themselves, declaring, in particular, their commitment to further fighting against terrorism and drug trafficking. They assured everyone else that they would do their utmost to prevent any threats for neighboring countries from Afghan soil, that they had no intention of destabilizing neighboring countries," the Russian foreign minister told media Wednesday during his visit to Tajikistan, TASS news agency of Russia reported.

He said Taliban had also made commitment to form an inclusive government that reflected the full spectrum of Afghan society, and its political, ethnic and confessional balance.

"We supported (that), just like the vast majority of countries across the globe, we welcomed this approach, and now we are keeping an eye on how it will be implemented," Sergey Lavrov said.

He said too little time has passed to draw any final conclusions.

The news agency also quoted Sergey Lavrov as saying, "The Taliban have not yet been recognized by any country. Everyone is talking about the need to have contacts with them on current issues, first of all, on security issues, respect for the rights of citizens, and ensure the normal functioning of diplomatic missions."

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Russia Visit Tajikistan Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review acc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review accelerating bilateral ties

4 hours ago
 Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 ..

Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Board

4 hours ago
 Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US ..

Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US in Touch With Counterparts Ab ..

3 hours ago
 US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Att ..

US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Attempts to Undermine World Order ..

4 hours ago
 OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Obser ..

OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Observation Groups - Russian Repres ..

4 hours ago
 Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Imp ..

Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Importance of EU Lawmakers' Repor ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.