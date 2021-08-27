ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Friday on Friday said that the Taliban leadership had categorically told that no one would be allowed to use Afghanistan's soil for subversive and terrorism activities against any country especially Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the peaceful, stable and sovereign Afghanistan was in best interest of Pakistan as it had always desired for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Pakistan and Afghanistan would not allow anybody to use their soils for cross boarder terrorism against each others, he added.

The minister said Taliban had given a clear stance that they would not create restriction in a way of women employment and would not repeat past mistakes of perpetrating gruesome human rights violations or violence against women.

He said no Afghan refugees had entered in Pakistan till today, adding the government of Pakistan had made special arrangements of accommodations in Islamabad hotels for those who will come from Afghanistan and there visa will be valid for 21 days during stay here.

He said there was no authentication in such news that Islamabad universities had been vacated for Afghanistan refugees and others.