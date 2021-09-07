(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Claims of Pakistan's involvement in Afghanistan's internal affairs are "rumors," Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said on Tuesday.

"Pakistani interference is a rumor that has been circulating for 20 years ... We do not allow interference," Mujahid said during a press conference broadcast by Al-Jazeera.