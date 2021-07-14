Taliban Claim Control of Strategic Area on Pakistan Border - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) The Taliban (banned in Russia) claim they have taken control of an important strategic point on the border with Pakistan, a military source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The seized area is part of the Spin Boldak District in the east of the Kandahar province. According to the source, it is a strategically important link in the cross-border trade with Pakistan.

The confrontation between Afghan government forces and Taliban militants has been on the rise since the foreign troops began to withdraw. The Taliban intensified advances in the country's northern parts, in particular, and succeeded in seizing large rural areas.

Last week, the radical movement claimed to have established control over nearly half of Afghanistan's roughly 400 districts, a statement refuted by Kabul.