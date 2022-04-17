UrduPoint.com

Taliban Condemn Pakistani Airstrikes Against 2 Border Provinces - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2022 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2022) Afghanistan condemn Pakistani airstrikes against the country's two border provinces in the east, which resulted in the deaths of dozens of locals, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman of the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities), said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Afghan news agency Khaama Press reported that nearly 40 people died due to airstrikes in the Afghan provinces of Khost and Kunar.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly condemns Pakistan's attacks on refugees in Khost and Kunar.

IEA calls on the Pakistani side not to test the patience of Afghans on such issues and not repeat the same mistake again otherwise it will have bad consequences," Mujahid tweeted.

In 2021, the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) led a major offensive in Afghanistan during the withdrawal of the US troops from the country and took over Kabul in August. In September, the radical group established an interim government.

