Taliban Delegation Leaves for Pakistan to Hold Talks With Prime Minister - Spokesman

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) A high-level Taliban delegation has departed for neighboring Pakistan to hold negotiations with the country's top-level officials including the prime and foreign ministers, spokesman Naeem Wardak said.

"Today (Tuesday), a high level delegation led by Mullah Baradar Akhund, Political Deputy and Head of the PO, IEA, left for Islamabad at the official invitation of neighboring country Pakistan. The delegation will hold talks with Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi," the spokesman tweeted.

Both sides are expected to discuss various bilateral issues, among them refugee problems, facilitation of travel from Afghanistan to Pakistan, as well as the issues of Afghan traders.