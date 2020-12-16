UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Delegation Leaves For Pakistan To Hold Talks With Prime Minister - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 12:43 PM

Taliban Delegation Leaves for Pakistan to Hold Talks With Prime Minister - Spokesman

A high-level Taliban delegation has departed for neighboring Pakistan to hold negotiations with the country's top-level officials including the prime and foreign ministers, spokesman Naeem Wardak said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) A high-level Taliban delegation has departed for neighboring Pakistan to hold negotiations with the country's top-level officials including the prime and foreign ministers, spokesman Naeem Wardak said.

"Today (Tuesday), a high level delegation led by Mullah Baradar Akhund, Political Deputy and Head of the PO, IEA, left for Islamabad at the official invitation of neighboring country Pakistan. The delegation will hold talks with Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi," the spokesman tweeted.

Both sides are expected to discuss various bilateral issues, among them refugee problems, facilitation of travel from Afghanistan to Pakistan, as well as the issues of Afghan traders.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Imran Khan Afghanistan Islamabad Prime Minister Po From Refugee

Recent Stories

Eight shopkeepers held in Sargodha for overchargin ..

2 seconds ago

Germany sees record death toll on first day of new ..

4 seconds ago

Fijians asked to seek shelter as super cyclone clo ..

6 seconds ago

Men's CWC 2023 qualifying matches rescheduled

10 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan due in Peshawar, Nowsher ..

2 minutes ago

China prepares to launch Long March-8 Y1 rocket

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.