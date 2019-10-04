UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Delegation Not Met With PM: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 03:24 PM

Taliban delegation not met with PM: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Advisor to Prime Minister for information and broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Taliban delegation didn't meet with the Prime Minister Imran Khan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th October, 2019) Special Advisor to Prime Minister for information and broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Taliban delegation didn't meet with the Prime Minister Imran Khan.In her message on social networking site twitter, Firdous Ashiq Awan said, "Talks in foreign Ministry with Taliban delegation is a good omen in the reconciliation process.

She said Pakistan always played an important role in creating positive environment for regional and world peace.A day earlier, meeting of Taliban delegation with foreign minister was the part of this process.She hoped that soon positive results would be obtained.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Imran Khan Prime Minister World Twitter Firdous Ashiq Awan SITE

Recent Stories

Russia's Tatneft Continues Exploring Oil Fields in ..

11 minutes ago

Celebrating 50 Years of Apollo 11 Landing with OME ..

43 minutes ago

Russia Does Not Mind Holding Gas Talks With EU, Uk ..

11 minutes ago

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)

11 minutes ago

Kremlin Praises Russian, Georgian Foreign Minister ..

11 minutes ago

Russia Continues Facing Information Attacks - Krem ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.