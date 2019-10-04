Taliban delegation not met with PM: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Advisor to Prime Minister for information and broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Taliban delegation didn't meet with the Prime Minister Imran Khan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th October, 2019) Special Advisor to Prime Minister for information and broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Taliban delegation didn't meet with the Prime Minister Imran Khan.In her message on social networking site twitter, Firdous Ashiq Awan said, "Talks in foreign Ministry with Taliban delegation is a good omen in the reconciliation process.

She said Pakistan always played an important role in creating positive environment for regional and world peace.A day earlier, meeting of Taliban delegation with foreign minister was the part of this process.She hoped that soon positive results would be obtained.